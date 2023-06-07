WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Standish Man Charged for Allegedly Soliciting Nude Photos from Minors

By jonathan.dent
June 7, 2023 2:02PM EDT
(Getty Images)

A Standish man has been charged after allegedly soliciting nude images from minors.

According to Michigan State Police, 32-year-old Jordan-Lee Tylor Lutze was arrested following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force which turned up digital evidence. Police say he communicated online with people under the age of 18 and requested nude photos.

Lutze is charged with two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

