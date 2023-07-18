Smoke Detector Saves Family from St. Charles House Fire

Firefighters in Saginaw County are reminding everyone of the importance of working smoke detectors after a fire in Saint Charles Saturday night.

According to the Tri-Township Fire District, a smoke detector alerted a firefighter and his family to a fire in their home on Hanchett Street around 11:30 p.m. The family was able to evacuate safely, and fire crews arrived on the scene to discover fire burning through the roof of the residence. Officials say the fire was contained to rear of the home, with minor smoke and water damage to other areas. The district released a video of the smoke detector, which still worked despite being mostly melted.

Fire officials credit the device with saving the lives of the family, as well as most of their home.