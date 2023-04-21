WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Train Tracks in Genesee County

By jonathan.dent
April 21, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Federal agencies are investigating after a small airplane landed on some railroad tracks near Bishop Airport in Flint.

According to Michigan State Police, the plane lost power mid-flight late Thursday morning and landed on the tracks in the area of Lindon and Bristol Roads. No injuries were reported, and all traffic was temporarily halted for the affected lines. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

