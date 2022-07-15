Six Men Arrested in Child Sex Predator Stings in Isabella, Huron Counties

A task force of undercover officers has arrested three men in Isabella County Thursday for trying to meet up with children for sex. The officers posed as children online and interacted with a number of suspects, three of whom set up meetings with the supposed kids. They were arrested when they came to the location.
The 27-year-old man from Shepherd, 59-year-old man from Harrison and 41-year-old man from Mount Pleasant were waiting to be arraigned on preliminary charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. More charges could come later, after a review by the Isabella County Prosecutor’s office.
The agencies involved in the sting were the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Three other men are facing charges in Huron County for attempting sex with children, after they were arrested as part of a collaboration between several law enforcement agencies. The suspects are 45-year-old Daniel Horetski, of Port Austin, 56-year-old Kevin Manor, of Sebewaing, and 40-year-old Jeremy Susalla, of Ubly. Each is charged with child sexually explicit activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a minor for immoral purposes. They’re in the Huron County Jail, each one on a $500,000 bond.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, Bad Axe Police Department, and the FBI conducted the operation on Tuesday. Undercover officers who are part of the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), posed as children online and encountered the suspects, who were looking for sex. Police say the suspects were arrested when they showed up to meet with the children on Tuesday. The suspects are facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.