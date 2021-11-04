Second Suspect Charged in Internet Café Shooting

The second of two men allegedly involved in the drive-by shooting at Annie Mae’s Internet Café at 1220 Court St. Saginaw on October 13th has been charged.
22-year-old Wuanyay Lyles appeared in Saginaw County District Court earlier this week for arraignment on two counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police, and single counts of accessory-after-the-fact to a felony and third-degree fleeing and eluding.
A Saginaw Police Officer witnessed the drive-by at the internet café and pursued the vehicle with Lyles and 17-year-old Robert F. Lee inside.
The two took off on foot after additional officers joined the chase.
One man, not believed to be the target, inside the Café was shot in the foot and taken to Covenant healthcare.
Lee was arraigned on October 14th and faces life in prison.
Prior to being arraigned for the shooting, Lyles was being held on a probation violation for a felony firearm-related offense; but released was this past June.
Lyles will appear for preliminary examination 9:30am, November 22nd. Lee, who turns 18 on November 6th, faces his examination on November 16th.