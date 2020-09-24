Sanford Woman Finally Home After Flood Rebuild
Outside Penny Tyler's new home (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Several months after historic flooding filled her Sanford home, Penny Tyler is finally sleeping in a bedroom.
Tyler lost her home, and nearly all of her possessions in May’s flooding that affected many along the Tittabawassee river after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed.
The original house had been in her family since she was little, but was shifted off it’s foundation and filled with water within a foot of the ceiling.
She was able to get out, but only with her dog Bugsy and an airtight tub filled with family photos that survived the damage.
After neighbors shared her story, both Great Lakes Homes in Freeland and the Islamic Center of Midland and Midland Interfaith Friends stepped up to help rebuild and refurnish penny’s home- at no cost to her.
Penny says she’s glad to move out of the trailer at the edge of the property where she’s been watching construction of the new home.
Throughout the process she’s been in contact with Dave Dennis, owner of Great Lakes Homes; who took insight on how to decorate from floor to countertop to roof.
A new paved path leads to the cozy home, not too much bigger than the original, filled with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and brand new appliances, heating and cooling.
At the unveiling ceremony gifts were given ranging from a painting of remaining motivational remnants of downtown Sanford, to a riding lawnmower from a surviving business in town that will honor any repairs needed as long as Penny stays local.