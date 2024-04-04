Sanford Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Child Pornography

An investigation by the State Police Computer Crimes Unit resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Sanford.

State police say the investigation began after authorities learned Bradley Ryan Maxson was allegedly viewing child sexually abusive material online. According to police, digital evidence was seized from Maxson’s home and he was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP encourages parents to talk to their kids about safe use of the internet. Resources are available at missingkids.org or at MichiganICAC.com.