Salvation Army of Bay City Kicks Off Volunteer-Seeking Campaign, Winter Coat Drive

Looking for an easy or way to give back this holiday season?
The Salvation Army of Bay City kicked off its volunteer-seeking campaign at a Bell Ringing open house Monday evening, recognizing hard work done by employees and volunteers during both last year’s COVID-limited season and the year prior.
Major Rick Ray, from Bay City’s Salvation Army Corp, says last year the group relied heavily on volunteers (many coming from the Bay City Lions club), and had only 8 paid employees.
When asked if he thought it was a bit early to think about Christmas time events, like the bell ringing fundraiser, Major Rick said starting the campaign wasn’t meant as a way to skip past other holiday celebrations, but rather a way for people to clear some time for helping out on their busy schedules ahead of what’s sure to be an even busier holiday season.
This year’s red kettle drive starts November 19th, and runs through Christmas- with most shifts only needing a 2-hour commitment.
To register you can visit RegisterToRing.com, or scan the QR code in the featured image at the top of this page.
Options are available to sign up to help as an individual, as a group, or even virtually.
If you need, the site will also allow you to set reminder notifications or reschedule if your availability changes.
The Salvation army is also starting their winter coat drive, but say they don’t have any adult size or coats for older high school kids.
Anyone looking to donate a coat can check their local library, credit union, or other participating sites.
–
Other upcoming volunteer opportunities with the Salvation Army of Bay City (401 10th St Bay City, MI 48708) include:
-Matthew 25 café: helping prepare and serve community meals Mondays through Saturdays 9am to 2pm
-Food distributions: done monthly, Monday nights from 4:30pm to 7:30pm (restarting in
spring)
-Office help, pantry & coats, phone assistance: Monday thourgh Friday 9am to 3:30pm
For more information, you can call Deon with the Salvation Army for more information at 989-893-3041 extension 305