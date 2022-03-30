      Weather Alert

Saginaw Township Crash Sends 2 to the Hospital

Ric Antonio
Mar 30, 2022 @ 1:15pm
Responders needed to cut open the roof of the crashed GMC Sierra like a tin can in order to remove the Rose City couple inside. (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

A crash at the intersection of Tittabawassee and Towne Center roads in Saginaw township sent a couple from Rose City to the hospital.

Bystanders and first responders say around 10:30am this morning a GMC Sierra was traveling west on Tittabawassee around 70mph trying to beat a yellow turn signal into the taco bell driveway.

Wednesday’s crash had westbound traffic blocked on Tittabawassee rd and Northbound traffic on Towne Center rd closed for nearly 2 hours (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

From there; they say the truck lost control, ramming into a refrigerated van that was turning on a green light in the other direction.

The truck roof was removed by fire crews and the two inside were extracted with non-life threatening injuries after landing on the front end of a BMW- which prevented the vehicle from landing completely on its top.

The GMC Sierra involved hit a refrigerated van while both were turning (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
The Sierra landed on the front end of a BMW, preventing it from landing completely on its top (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
