Saginaw Spirit Players Suspended During Historic Playoff Run

The Saginaw Spirit are continuing their 2019 season with a historic playoff run against the Guelph Storm. After taking a 2-0 series lead, the team now faces a new challenge with the suspension of two key players.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov and Defenseman Justin Murray were both suspended for misconduct during the April 20th game of the series. Prosvetov’s offense was noticed immediately during the game, was assessed a misconduct charge, and went on to be reviewed by Ontario Hockey League officials after the game. A 5-game-minimum suspension was dealt for batting a puck into the spectator area during a stoppage of play.

Murray’s 4 game suspension was also reviewed by officials after the game for a check to an opponent’s head.

Director of communications for the Ontario Hockey League, Paul Krotz, says both suspensions are effective immediately.

100.5FM NewsRadio WSGW is your home for updates, coverage, and news on Saginaw Spirit and the Great Lakes Bay Region.