Saginaw Shooting Injures 8-Year-Old Girl

Ann Williams
Jul 21, 2021 @ 4:16pm
(source: MSP)

An 8-year-old girl is in stable condition after a shooting in Saginaw. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 17th Street. The State Police Major Case Unit said their preliminary investigation indicates someone fired at a house and struck the girl inside. Her injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. No one else was injured.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Saginaw Major Case Unit 989-759-1289 or call Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

