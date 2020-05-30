Saginaw Sees Peaceful Protests Amid Riots Elsewhere
Protesters at the corner of Bay rd and Tittabawassee (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Protesters advocating for justice after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota gathered at the corners of Bay rd. and State st. in Saginaw and and Tittabawassee rd. & Bay rd in Saginaw Twp mid-day Saturday.
Joined by former Saginaw City Councilman and current 95th District Representative Candidate, Clint Bryant; the crowds carried signs and chanted “Stand up, Fight Back” and “No Justice, No Peace” as passing cars honked in support.
He said Saginaw does things differently, and that residents can get the point across to get changes in process and policy done without violence and obstructive behavior.
Several supporters provided food and water for those in attendance during the peaceful protest.
While not organized by Bryant, he shared another protest is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2nd, at Hoyt Park in Saginaw from 6 to 8pm.