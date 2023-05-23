Saginaw Police Department Welcoming New K9

The Saginaw Police Department will soon have a new K-9 on the force.

A 15-month-old German Shepherd and Malinois mix named Taz will join Officer Dominic Vasquez as a member of the Saginaw Police K-9 Unit once he completes his training with Magnum K9.

The department says Taz’s training includes learning to detect narcotics and track people.

Taz will replace K9 Cigan, who retired along with his handler Officer Brad Holp on May 19th, bringing the total number of Saginaw Police K9’s back up to 6.