Saginaw Looking for Replacement after City Council Member Steps Down

A position on the Saginaw City Council is open after Council Member Autumn Scherzer submitted her resignation from the council on Tuesday. No reason has been released for her stepping down from the position, but she was not in attendance at the regular council meeting Monday evening.

Applications are currently being accepted to fill the seat. Applicants must be United States Citizens aged 18 years or older, and may not owe money to the City of Saginaw. Anyone looking to apply must have their City Council Member Affidavit of Eligibility filed with the City Clerk’s Office by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9th. Interviews will be conducted during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, December 19th, and the new member will be appointed during a special single-subject meeting that evening.