Saginaw Given $4.5M to Replace Lead Service Lines

The City of Saginaw has been approved for a loan from the state of Michigan worth $4,500,973 to help with replacing lead service lines.
Funds were awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy through the State’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
EGLE has awarded more than $102 million in principal forgiveness loans to disadvantaged communities working on lead service line removal projects.
A 2019 program to replace all lead service lines in the City’s drinking water system was put into effect following state laws requiring cities to remove and replace of those lines.
Saginaw is one of 37 communities throughout the state receiving these funds.
City officials say with that amount it is estimated 1,000 more lead lines will be replaced over the next three years, reducing fees on customers’ bills.