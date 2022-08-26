Saginaw Fire Department Receives Infant Safe Sleep Certification

The Saginaw Fire Department is now the second in the state to receive an Infant Safe Sleep Certification.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), an average of 144 infants die due to unsafe sleeping conditions every year in Michigan. The Safe Sleep Certification Program trains emergency personnel on what to look for to help families prevent tragedy.

Thanks to the efforts of Training and Safety Officer Brandon Hausbeck, Saginaw is now home to the second Safe Sleep Certified Fire Department in the state, following the Grand Rapids Fire Department. In addition to being able to recognize possibly dangerous situations and teach the public about infant sleep safety, the Saginaw Fire Department is being provided with equipment such as pack and plays to be given to families who don’t have a safe place for their infant to sleep.