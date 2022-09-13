Saginaw County Fairgrounds Allocated $1.275 Million in ARPA Funding

Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo)

Just before the conclusion of Monday night’s City Council Meeting, Councilwoman Autumn Scherzer moved to allocate $1.275 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for demolition and maintenance at the Saginaw County Fairgrounds. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Annie Boensch, and passed unanimously by all present.

“That area has just been neglected. It’s been in a stressed situation,” Scherzer said, “so we wanted to make sure that we’re taking care of it and allocating the $1.275 million to get the ball rolling on it, so that way the city and the housing commission can make something happen there.”

The funding is contingent on an agreement between the City and the Saginaw Housing Commission on how the funds are to be spent within the bounds of demolition and maintenance activities. This is the first ARPA expenditure since the council heard recommendations from the advisory committee during the August 29th meeting, which included this allocation for revitalization of the fairgrounds.