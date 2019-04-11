Saginaw Correctional Facility Inmate Found Dead

UPDATE (5:55 p.m., 4/11/2019): It has been released that initial autopsies have confirmed the inmate, named Michael Anastasio, died of injuries related to blunt force trauma.

–

An inmate at the Saginaw Correctional Facility in Freeland was found dead in his cell by officers earlier this week.

Chris Gautz from the Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz verified the 44-year-old man found by guards at the correctional facility around 4:00 p.m. Monday was allegedly assaulted by his cellmate. When found, the man still had a pulse and was taken to a nearby hospital after lifesaving techniques had been attempted. He later died at the hospital.

His cellmate, a 20-year-old serving time for an armed robbery in Kent county, has since been moved to a Maximum security facility. Gautz said incidents like this between cellmates are rare, and the whole series of events only took anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes from discovery to delivery to the hospital.

Gautz said the Department of Corrections will provide more information after Michigan State Police conclude their investigation.