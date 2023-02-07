Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Give Details on Officer-Involved Shooting

(Getty Images)

Michigan State Police are investigating after a Saginaw Chippewa Tribal member was shot by police on Saturday.

According to Tribal Police, officers were dispatched to a residence near the edge of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Reservation for a report of a male suspect trying to force his way in. Police say that when officers tried to contact the suspect, later identified by his family as 32-year-old Gizhep Pego, he fled on foot.

A pursuit led to a Belle Tire the area of Brown and Pickard streets, where police say Pego pulled a handgun from a bag he was carrying and pointed it at the officers. A Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Officer fired a single shot, striking Pego, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital and was later released. Police say Pego is being held on multiple federal charges.

Michigan State Police as well as the FBI were contacted to conduct an independent investigation.