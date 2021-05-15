Saginaw Awarded Grant to Help Eliminate Blight
Saginaw is getting a $200,000 to help eliminate blight and stimulate future growth. The State Land Bank Authority and Michigan Department of Treasury announced Friday that six Michigan communities will receive part of the $800,000 blight elimination grants. The Blight Elimination Grant program was made available to a city, village, township, county or land bank for projects that pose an immediate public safety or health risk to the community.
The grant assists in removing vacant and abandoned structures in preparation for future developments, helping launch business investments and spurring economic growth. Proposals were evaluated on several factors, including their anticipated impact in promoting public safety and health, enhancing economic development, public and private investment in the project, and their alignment with local plans.
“This is a great opportunity for communities across the state to tackle blight, remove vacant and abandoned structures from neighborhoods and prepare areas for developments that spark future investment, expansion and growth,” said Emily Doerr, Executive Director of the SLBA.
Other grants were awarded to the following communities:
City of Albion $200,000
City of Bessemer $24,800
City of Jackson $125,200
City of Lapeer $200,000
City of St. Johns $50,000
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Land Bank on this opportunity to fund these individual projects across our state and make way for the continued enhancement of our Michigan communities,” said Deputy State Treasurer Joyce Parker, who oversees Treasury’s State and Local Finance programs. “The requests received illustrate that our Michigan communities are serious about eliminating blight, creating more vibrant spaces and pursuing opportunities for growth.”
