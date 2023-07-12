WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Art Museum 3rd Annual Mallets and Mimosas

By christianamalacara
July 12, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Saginaw Art Museum 3rd Annual Mallets and Mimosas
Mallets & Mimosas

Saginaw Art Museum brings back a good time in the garden with croquet, mimosas and ,brunch by New Day of Saginaw Sunday, July 16, 2023 starting at noon. It is $150 for a team of 4 or $50 for an Individual. The Ticket includes 2 drinks, brunch, access to the garden.  A cash bar will be available.

Pre-registration is recommended. The Saginaw Art Museum is located on 1126 North Michigan Avenue. For more information call 989.754.2491

The Saginaw Art Museum has a eventful summer ahead, the calendar can be found here.

