Saginaw Art Museum 3rd Annual Mallets and Mimosas

Saginaw Art Museum brings back a good time in the garden with croquet, mimosas and ,brunch by New Day of Saginaw Sunday, July 16, 2023 starting at noon. It is $150 for a team of 4 or $50 for an Individual. The Ticket includes 2 drinks, brunch, access to the garden. A cash bar will be available.

Pre-registration is recommended. The Saginaw Art Museum is located on 1126 North Michigan Avenue. For more information call 989.754.2491

The Saginaw Art Museum has a eventful summer ahead, the calendar can be found here.