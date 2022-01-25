Saginaw Appoints 25 to City Boards, Committees, & Commissions; 15 to ARPA Advisory

Fifteen members of the Saginaw American Rescue Plan act committee will soon be discussing how to spend the city’s $52 million dollars.
The group, appointed at this week’s city council meeting, consists of residents, business owners, and non-profit representatives and will gather at least once a month until the funding has been completely allocated.
Saginaw has heard from a number of financial advising groups and considered a number of proposals already, but Mayor Brenda Moore says the group will help determine where the money is best spent according to the community.
Committee members will help form allocation ideas and prepare them for presentation, but will not formally be approving allocations- leaving that task to council and Mayor Moore.
Council approved 25 new appointments to city boards, commissions, and committees- with more than half, 15 of the 25, going towards the new American rescue plan act fund advisory committee.
In addition to ARPA related discussion and appointments; council also approved 4 additions to the newly created Human planning commission- a group focused on arming and advocating groups of people protected by state and federal anti-discrimination laws.
Those appointed to a city Board, Commission, or Committee this week include:
-Bryan Weiss to the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority with a term to expire December 31, 2024
-Andrea Foster to the Citizens-Police Advisory Commission with a term to expire February 28, 2024
-Carla LaMarr to the Historic District Commission with a term to expire July 31, 2024
-Kathy Miller to the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services with a term to expire December 31, 2023
-James Nightingale to the Planning Commission with a term to expire December 31, 2024
-Robert Hanley to the Planning Commission with a term to expire December 31, 2024
-Jeffrey Bulls to the Human Planning Commission with a term to expire December 31, 2022
-Henry Porterfield to the Human Planning Commission with a term to expire December 31, 2023
-Debra Melkonian to the Human Planning Commission with a term to expire December 31, 2023
-Dennis Morrison to the Human Planning Commission with a term to expire December 31, 2023
-Christina Jones to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Kevin Albosta to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Amy Spadafore to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Renee Johnston to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Veronica Horn to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-James Hernandez to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Sharon Leamon-Case to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Jeffrey Bulls to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Hurley Coleman Jr. to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-James Doane to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Grady Holmes Jr. to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Calvin Talley to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Fenobia Dallas to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Tina Swanton to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program
-Valerie Toney to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee with a term to expire upon completion of the ARPA Program