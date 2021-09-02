Saganing Eagles Hiring Through September

Throughout the month of September, Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel will be hosting open interviews.
Each Wednesday this month from 1pm to 4pm, the casino group invites job seekers to bring their resumes and identification to apply for a number of full-time and part-time positions including line cook, waitstaff, bartender, and more.
Since this past spring, Saganing has offered a minimum of 15 dollars an hour for non-tipped positions and 8 per hour for tipped positions, as well as health and dental insurance and other benefits to all full-time employees.
Interviews will be held at the hotel with positions available immediately. For more information on available positions ahead of an interview session, you can visit the employment tab at sagchip.org.