Reward Increased Yet Again for Info in 1992 Murder

By jonathan.dent
September 29, 2023 8:00AM EDT
(source: Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers says the reward for information in a more than 30-year-old murder case has now been increased to $8,000.

22-year-old Matthew Prescott Leach was last seen alive on July 24 1992 near the Colonial Coney Island in Flint. His body was discovered six days later near the intersection of M-21 and Reed Road in Shiawassee County dressed in only underwear. Crime Stoppers says Leach’s death was ruled as a homicide because of multiple injuries found on the body.

The reward is available only for information submitted through Crime Stoppers that leads to a felony arrest.

