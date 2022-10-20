Police Searching for Missing Fremont Family

Suzette, Anthony, Noah, and Brandon Cirigliano. Image provided by Michigan State Police

State Police are asking for assistance in the search for a family that disappeared from Fremont earlier this week.

51-year-old Anthony “Tony” Cirigliano, his wife, 51-year-old Suzette, and their two teenage sons, Brandon and Noah, have not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning. Reportedly, before the disappearance on Sunday, Tony had been exhibiting paranoid behavior, and since then their cell phones have all been turned off. They left behind family pets and a family member who requires full-time care.

Tony is described as having brown hair and being 5’6″ tall, and weighing 180 pounds. Suzette has blond hair and glasses, and is roughly 5’9″ and 120 pounds. 19-year-old Brandon is described as 5’8″ and 120 pounds, and 15-year-old Noah is roughly 5’6″ inches tall and 120 pounds. Both sons are described as having brown hair and brown eyes, and police say both are autistic.

The family may be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Fremont Police Department at (231) 924-2400.