Police Searching for 17-Year-Old Considered Armed and Dangerous

Police in Saginaw are searching for a 17-year-old who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, Justin Jamal Love is a black male with a light complexion, standing 5′ 10″ tall, and weighing around 160 pounds.

Police say Love has multiple arrest warrants from Saginaw, Saginaw Township, and Bridgeport Township for armed robbery and unlawfully driving away an automobile, and police have now added assault with intent to murder a police officer to that list.

Anyone who knows where Love is urged to call 911 immediately.