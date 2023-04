Police are searching for a missing teen from Lapeer County.

Michigan State Police say that 16-year-old Nathan John Baughman was last seen on Sunday at his home on Joy Road near Dryden Road.

He is believed to be wearing an olive green hoodie and dark sweatpants, and traveling on a black Schwinn bicycle, though his destination and direction are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lapeer Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292.