Police Search for Missing 63-Year-Old from Tawas Township

Guy Rabey (image from MSP)

Michigan State Police are searching for a Tawas Twp. man last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that 63-year-old Guy Rabey was last seen at his residence in the 1600 block of Essex Road on Tuesday around 5 p.m. He was declared missing after not showing up to work as expected Wednesday morning.

Rabey is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, and weighing 250 lbs. with brown, greying hair, brown eyes, and eyeglasses. According to police, Rabey has a serious medical condition and his vehicle, phone, wallet, and keys were all found in his home.

MSP is searching the area around his home on foot, by air, and with canine units. Anyone who knows where Rabey is or who sees him is asked to call 911.