WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Police Search for Missing 63-Year-Old from Tawas Township

By jonathan.dent
January 18, 2023 2:33PM EST
Share
Police Search for Missing 63-Year-Old from Tawas Township
Guy Rabey (image from MSP)

Michigan State Police are searching for a Tawas Twp. man last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that 63-year-old Guy Rabey was last seen at his residence in the 1600 block of Essex Road on Tuesday around 5 p.m. He was declared missing after not showing up to work as expected Wednesday morning.

Rabey is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, and weighing 250 lbs. with brown, greying hair, brown eyes, and eyeglasses. According to police, Rabey has a serious medical condition and his vehicle, phone, wallet, and keys were all found in his home.

MSP is searching the area around his home on foot, by air, and with canine units. Anyone who knows where Rabey is or who sees him is asked to call 911.

Popular Stories

1

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
2

Emergency Responders Recover Body of Man who Jumped into Saginaw River
3

Missing 4-Year-Old Found, Father Taken into Custody
4

Lapeer County Couple Dead after Apparent Murder-Suicide in Davison
5

Cause of 911 Network Outage Determined