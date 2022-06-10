Police Investigating Two Homicides on Saginaw’s West Side

On Thursday at approximately 2:56 pm Saginaw Police Officers
responded to the B&H Market located at the intersection of N. Bond and W. Holland Streets. Officers discovered two adult individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the individuals was already deceased upon arrival and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This incident is being handled by the Michigan State Police.
As Detectives were on scene investigating the Bond incident shots were heard coming from a distance to the south at approximately 3:43. Moments later 911 calls started coming in from residents in the area of Marquette and Maple Streets. At 3:46 a 75-year-old male shooting victim was involved in a traffic crash at Gratiot and Stephens Street where he lost consciousness while attempting to make it to a local hospital. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where life-saving measures were executed, however he was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:13pm. Police have identified him as Philip Lipscomb of Saginaw.
Detectives are currently attempting to locate next of kin of the other victim so they are not able to release his name at this time.
As this is an open, on-going investigation, police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ryan Jerewski at (989) 759-1231. You can also call crime stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL(5245).