WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM Logo

Police in Michigan to Step Up Speed Enforcement

By jonathan.dent
December 1, 2022 4:30PM EST
Share
Police in Michigan to Step Up Speed Enforcement

Law enforcement agencies across Michigan will be spending more time on roadways enforcing speed limits.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers will join dozens of local and county agencies in conducting overtime speed enforcement over the next few months. They say that since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, they’ve seen a rise in speeding as well as fatal crashes, with an 18.5% increase in speed-related Michigan fatalities from 2020 to 2021, and a 15% increase in traffic crashes in the same time.

The increased enforcement began Thursday, and will run through February 28th, 2023.

Popular Stories

1

Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses
2

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
3

Midland Police Officer Under Investigation for Drunk Driving
4

Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
5

Bay City Man Injured in Officer Involved Shooting