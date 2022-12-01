Police in Michigan to Step Up Speed Enforcement

Law enforcement agencies across Michigan will be spending more time on roadways enforcing speed limits.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers will join dozens of local and county agencies in conducting overtime speed enforcement over the next few months. They say that since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, they’ve seen a rise in speeding as well as fatal crashes, with an 18.5% increase in speed-related Michigan fatalities from 2020 to 2021, and a 15% increase in traffic crashes in the same time.

The increased enforcement began Thursday, and will run through February 28th, 2023.