Police Identify Shooter, Victim in White’s Beach Standoff

Police have identified the gunman and victim from last week’s hostage situation in the white’s beach area of standish.
38-year-old Joshua Smith escaped from a chase with Arenac county sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, July 13th as they tried to apprehend him on a domestic violence warrant.
Following the chase, he stopped at his former girlfriend’s home in White’s Beach.
The ex girlfriend was able to escape, but around 4am Thursday, July 15th, police report Smith shot and stabbed her current boyfriend: 45-year-old Alan Kiczenski.
Police from the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribal Police Department surrounded the home and had nearby residents evacuated for nearly 12-hours after the shooting.
The standoff ended after Smith took his own life, and is still under investigation by Michigan state police and the Arenac county sheriff’s office.