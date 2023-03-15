Police from Midland and Bay City Raise over $50,000 for Special Olympics

The Michigan Special Olympics have received a donation thanks to a competition between two police forces.

On Wednesday, Bay City Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell and Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford presented a check for $54,001 to the organization as the proceeds from this year’s polar plunge fundraiser.

The two departments competed to see which would raise the most money for the event, which saw members of both departments jumping into frigid water last month at Dow Diamond. The Midland Police Department came out on top in the wager, raising over $29,000 in pledges.