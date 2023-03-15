WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Police from Midland and Bay City Raise over $50,000 for Special Olympics

By jonathan.dent
March 15, 2023 5:15PM EDT
Bay City and Midland Police Raise over $50,000 for Special Olympics (Midland Police Department)

The Michigan Special Olympics have received a donation thanks to a competition between two police forces.

On Wednesday, Bay City Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell and Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford presented a check for $54,001 to the organization as the proceeds from this year’s polar plunge fundraiser.

The two departments competed to see which would raise the most money for the event, which saw members of both departments jumping into frigid water last month at Dow Diamond. The Midland Police Department came out on top in the wager, raising over $29,000 in pledges.

