Parent Arrested, Charged with Abuse and Killing of 1-Year-Old Child

A suspect was arrested in Tuscola County Saturday for allegedly killing their 1-year-old child.

According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a home in Ellington Township Friday, where a 1-year-old was reported to be in medical distress. A deputy was the first to the scene, and reportedly observed signs of neglect or abuse. An investigation was launched while the child was taken to a Saginaw hospital before being air-lifted to a high-level trauma center.

Authorities say a parent of the child was arrested Saturday morning on charges of 1st degree child abuse and lying to police. A homicide charge was added Sunday after the child died in the hospital, according to police.

The suspect has not been identified as the incident remains under investigation.