Owosso PD: Burford Girls listed as Missing and Endangered

3-year-old Ayverie Burford and her 2-year-old sister, Rosie, have been listed as Missing and Endangered after being taken from their Mother’s home this morning.
Police say around 7:15am James Burford, described as 25-years-old, 5’8″, 130 pounds, with tattoos on both forearms, upper arms, and chest; was caught on a nearby business surveillance camera carrying both children away from their home on the 100 block of N. Washington St. in Owosso.
Police describe Ayverie as 3′ tall, weighing 35lbs, and Rosie as 2′ tall, weighing 20lbs.
Both have blonde hair with blue eyes and were both last seen wearing white Adidas branded Tinkerbell T-shirts.
It is believed the three are headed to Tennessee, but a vehicle description has not yet been provided.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.