Owosso Man Accused in Saginaw County Drunk Driving Crash

Ric Antonio
Sep 5, 2019 @ 4:30pm
Nicholas george

An Owosso man appeared in court Tuesday after accusations of killing his passenger in a drunk driving crash.

Nicholas George was set for arraignment on multiple counts consisting of:

-operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death

-operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury

-reckless driving causing death

-reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment.

 

Bond was set at 20 thousand dollars cash surety, or 10 percent.

George remains in jail after the charges, stemming from a may 12th crash in St Charles township where Saginaw county deputies found a two door chevrolet rolled over and on fire.

