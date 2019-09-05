Owosso Man Accused in Saginaw County Drunk Driving Crash
Nicholas george
An Owosso man appeared in court Tuesday after accusations of killing his passenger in a drunk driving crash.
Nicholas George was set for arraignment on multiple counts consisting of:
-operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death
-operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury
-reckless driving causing death
-reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment.
Bond was set at 20 thousand dollars cash surety, or 10 percent.
George remains in jail after the charges, stemming from a may 12th crash in St Charles township where Saginaw county deputies found a two door chevrolet rolled over and on fire.