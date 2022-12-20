Ostash Reappointed to Saginaw City Council

Bill Ostash takes his Oath of Office after being reappointed

The Saginaw City Council has a familiar face rejoining them for the next two years.

Councilman Bill Ostash was reappointed to the council on Monday, filling the seat vacated by Autumn Scherzer earlier this month. Both Ostash and Scherzer ran for reelection in November, but Ostash lost his seat by just under 1,500 votes.

“I’m excited to be back. I ran for council again in the fall because I wanted to be back here. I want to work for the city. I want to serve the residents,” said Ostash following his swearing-in. “There’s things that I want to accomplish: programs that I put in place that I want to keep working with, youth centers that I want to keep working with. [I’m] ready to get back to work.”

Former Councilwoman Scherzer stepped down December 1st for personal reasons, leaving the council to appoint someone to fill her seat until the next general election. Ostash was chosen by a 5 to 3 vote over runner-up Denita Dorsey, a member of the Saginaw Community Alliance for the People and regular speaker at city council meetings.