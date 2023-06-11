Operation Chill is in Full Swing

Saginaw Police Department and 7-Eleven are teaming up to launch Operation Chill for the summer months. Thanks to 7- Eleven, Law enforcement officers can award a free Slurpee drink coupon to kids they see doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior in hopes to create connections with youth in the community. The coupons can be redeemed for a free small Slurpee at any participating 7-Eleven or Speedway. This year, 7-Eleven will issue nearly 500,000 coupons to more than 1,300 participating law enforcement agencies across the country.

Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven. says “We are helping to create positive long-term relationships that are key to building thriving communities.” The Operation Chill program was founded in Philadelphia in 1995.

For a full list of law enforcement agencies participating in the Operation Chill outreach program, visit [email protected].