One Dead, Three Injured in Shiawassee County Crash

Dave Maurer
Jan 31, 2022 @ 7:38am

A 28-year-old Orion woman was fatally injured in a Saturday evening crash in Shiawassee County’s Venice Township that left three others seriously hurt according to investigators from the Michigan State Police Flint Post.

The crash took place around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, January 29 at the intersection of M-21 and Vernon Road. A 25-year-old Dearborn man failed to stop at the intersection and hit a vehicle driving westbound. The driver and his passenger, a 32-year-old Taylor man, were seriously injured in the crash.

Both adults in the westbound car were ejected from the vehicle. The driver, a 20-year-old Orion man, suffered life-threatening injuries, while the passenger suffered fatal injuries. An infant in the car was in a child safety seat and was not injured in the crash.

Police say they believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

