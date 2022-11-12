Officials Issue Reminder to Remove Political Signs

With election season in Michigan over, property owners may need to remove political signage to avoid penalties.

In Midland, both commercial and residential property owners have up to 14 days after an election to remove signs advocating for candidates, and failure to comply could result in fines ranging from $50 to $500. In Saginaw, the limit is 7 days. Some villages and townships in Saginaw County have anywhere from 4 to 15 days depending on local ordinances. Chapin, Marion, Spaulding, and Zilwaukee Townships have no such limits.

Bay City also doesn’t have a sign removal deadline, as long as the signs are placed on privately-owned property.