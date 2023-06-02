WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital Authorize Strike

By jonathan.dent
June 2, 2023 4:50AM EDT
Share
Nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital Authorize Strike
Picketing Nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital (Michigan Nurses Association)

Nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital have unanimously voted to authorize a strike following a 2-day voting period Tuesday and Wednesday.

RN’s say the hospital didn’t follow nurse to patient ratios that were included in their contracts, which expired on May 9th.

“The continuation of unsafe staffing can no longer be contributed to the pandemic,” said Ashley Witmer, a member of the nurses’ bargaining team. “The problem has existed at this hospital pre-COVID. It’s now exponentially increased from a staffing problem to a staffing crisis.”

Witmer says abiding by nurse to patient ratios has been shown to improve patient outcomes.

Before any strike commences, the Michigan Nurses Association would need to warn the hospital 10 days in advance. Negotiations are set to resume Monday.

Popular Stories

1

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
2

Fake Police Scam Making Rounds in Saginaw
3

Truck Crashes into Saginaw Township Church, Victim Deceased
4

Midland Court Awards $31.6 Million Verdict in Favor of Family of Girl with Brain Damage
5

Crash in Saginaw Claims Life of 34-Year-Old, Leaves Two Others Injured