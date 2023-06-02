Nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital Authorize Strike

Nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital have unanimously voted to authorize a strike following a 2-day voting period Tuesday and Wednesday.

RN’s say the hospital didn’t follow nurse to patient ratios that were included in their contracts, which expired on May 9th.

“The continuation of unsafe staffing can no longer be contributed to the pandemic,” said Ashley Witmer, a member of the nurses’ bargaining team. “The problem has existed at this hospital pre-COVID. It’s now exponentially increased from a staffing problem to a staffing crisis.”

Witmer says abiding by nurse to patient ratios has been shown to improve patient outcomes.

Before any strike commences, the Michigan Nurses Association would need to warn the hospital 10 days in advance. Negotiations are set to resume Monday.