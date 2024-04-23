No Injuries Reported after Beer Distributor Truck Crashes in Tuscola County

No injuries were reported after a truck loaded with beer and other beverages crashed in Tuscola County on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 44-year-old man from Owosso was driving the truck from a distributor in Flint northbound on Chambers Road near M-46. Investigators say a deer ran onto the roadway and the truck tipped while avoiding a collision.

Images from the scene show pallets of cargo being removed from the truck before it could be towed.