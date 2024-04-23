WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

No Injuries Reported after Beer Distributor Truck Crashes in Tuscola County

By jonathan.dent
April 23, 2024 12:56PM EDT
Share
No Injuries Reported after Beer Distributor Truck Crashes in Tuscola County
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office

No injuries were reported after a truck loaded with beer and other beverages crashed in Tuscola County on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 44-year-old man from Owosso was driving the truck from a distributor in Flint northbound on Chambers Road near M-46. Investigators say a deer ran onto the roadway and the truck tipped while avoiding a collision.

Images from the scene show pallets of cargo being removed from the truck before it could be towed.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Pleads Guilty in Unlawful Imprisonment, Robbery, Assault of Two Men
2

Crash Into Saginaw Children's Zoo Results In Arrest, Animals Remain Contained
3

Saginaw County Fire Crews Conduct Controlled Burn Near Frankenmuth
4

Motorcyclist Killed In Gratiot County Crash
5

Body of Woman In Saginaw River Identified