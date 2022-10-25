New Saginaw Ordinance to Benefit Historical Properties

source: Saginaw Depot Preservation Corporation

A newly updated ordinance could help promote the maintenance of Saginaw’s Historic properties.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, the council voted to amend the ordinance which gives the Historic District Commission the power to take action if a building is deteriorating due to neglect. Councilman Bill Ostash formerly served on the commission. He says that the previous wording of the ordinance gave the commission the ability to take action, but wasn’t specific as to when or how.

Ostash says that the new verbiage, requested by the current commission, gives the governing body a step-by-step process to follow to ensure the preservation of the city’s historic properties.