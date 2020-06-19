New Mass Option Offered At Cathedral
In addition to the regularly scheduled 10 a.m. Sunday Mass celebrated inside the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw, beginning Sunday, June 21, there also will be a 12:30 p.m. Mass celebrated in the Cathedral parking lot. The Cathedral is located at 615 Hoyt Ave. in Saginaw.
The Eucharist will be distributed after Mass per the established diocesan protocols for Public Masses during the Covid19 pandemic.
All are welcome to attend, in particular those who may find it difficult to attend Mass at this time in the enclosed environment of a church building.
It is expected that the 12:30 p.m. Sunday parking lot Mass will continue through Labor Day weekend, September 6.