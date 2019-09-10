New K-9 ‘Harvey’ Introduced as Part of Covenant-Saginaw P.D. Partnership
Officer McGregor and Harvey Meet the Mayor & City Council (Photo Credit- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Saginaw’s Police department has another new Four-legged friend on the force.
Harvey, a 19 month old Purebred Black Lab is a newly trained Incendiary detection k-9 trained for article searches and tracking.
He and his Handler, Officer Justin McGregor, both finished a training course with the Magnum k-9 academy to make sure they were both ready for the task ahead of them.
The duo come as part of the updated partnership between Covenant Healthcare and the Saginaw Police department.
Covenant Vice President Kevin Albosta said the Medical Campus is generally crime-free, and they want to keep it that way.
Officer McGregor and Harvey were introduced as partners during this week’s Saginaw City council meeting, and stuck around to answer questions and take photos.