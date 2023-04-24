Multiple Injuries Reported in Genesee County Four Vehicle Crash

A four-vehicle crash in Clio Thursday night sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles traveling north I-75 side-swiped when one of them tried to change lanes. Both vehicles pulled to the side of the road, and a 69-year-old Caro man got out to speak with the other driver. Authorities say a third vehicle hit the rear vehicle and then the man, and a fourth crashed into one of the cars soon after. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other drivers involved were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it appears as though none of the drivers were impaired, but the cause of the crash is still unknown.