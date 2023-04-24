WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Multiple Injuries Reported in Genesee County Four Vehicle Crash

By jonathan.dent
April 24, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Share
Multiple Injuries Reported in Genesee County Four Vehicle Crash
(Getty Images)

A four-vehicle crash in Clio Thursday night sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says two vehicles traveling north I-75 side-swiped when one of them tried to change lanes. Both vehicles pulled to the side of the road, and a 69-year-old Caro man got out to speak with the other driver. Authorities say a third vehicle hit the rear vehicle and then the man, and a fourth crashed into one of the cars soon after. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other drivers involved were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it appears as though none of the drivers were impaired, but the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Popular Stories

1

Bay City Business Owner Thanks Community for Support after Fire
2

Crash on I-75 Claims Life of Saginaw Man
3

Cannabis Lounges Coming to Bay City
4

Minnesota Officer with Ties to Saginaw County Killed
5

Firefighters Extinguish Fire Involving 2 Bay City Homes