Mt. Pleasant Man Pepper Sprays Trooper, Leads Police on Chase

Ric Antonio
Feb 14, 2022 @ 5:28pm
(source: MSP)

A Houghton Lake post State Trooper was pepper sprayed while attempting to arrest a Mt. Pleasant man who led police on a lengthy chase around 7:30pm Sunday night.

The man, whose name has not yet been made public, was pulled over for speeding on I-75 south near Grayling when it was discovered an involuntary mental health pickup had been ordered against him.

While the arresting trooper attempted to put handcuffs on the man, he freed himself and grabbed a can of pepper spray.

After being sprayed, the Trooper deployed his own spray and a taser (to no effect) as the man sped away.

Police were able to later disable the vehicle around the Roscommon area using spike strips and a PIT maneuver, before taking the driver to Munson Medical center for minor injuries.

The man is currently lodged in the Crawford county jail awaiting arraignment.

