Mt. Pleasant Man Arrested for Embezzling $100,000
(Alpha Media file photo)
Investigators from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post arrested a 49-year-old Mt. Pleasant man for embezzlement following a year-long investigation.
In September of 2019, a Mt. Pleasant business owner contacted State Police and met with investigators about a possible case of embezzlement from the business over the course of several years, but was unsure exactly for how long.
Detectives requested the assistance of the Central Michigan University School of Accounting, Forensic Accounting class.
With their assistance, it was determined over $100,000 in funds had been embezzled by Gregory Lee Millis over the course of 4 years.
Millis was arrested and arraigned Thursday on an 8-count felony warrant issued by the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office on charges of Embezzlement and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.
He faces a maximum of 64 years if convicted of all counts, and is awaiting a preliminary exam.