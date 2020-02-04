MSU Football Coach Mark Dantonio Retires
Photo- Alpha Media Image Library
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio has announced that he will be retiring after 13 years as head coach.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while the school searches for a replacement.
Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach, the winningest in program history.
He won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015, reaching the College Football Playoffs in 2015.
The Spartans record declined shortly after, eventually going 7-6 this past season.