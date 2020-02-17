Morning Team Show–February 17, 2020 (Monday)

President's Day design of american flag with light on blue background vector illustration
It’s the President’s Day edition of The Morning Team Show with Dave, Art, and Pat (filling-in for Charlie), and you!
Pat brought-up the story of Donald Stratton today. Donald Stratton was one of the survivors on aboard the USS Arizona after it was attacked by the Japanese at Pearl Harbor. He died over the weekend at the age of 97.
Donald Stratton, one of the last USS Arizona survivors from Pearl Harbor who fought for the recognition of one of his heroic shipmates, died Saturday night in his sleep, his granddaughter told Fox News.
Stratton died of natural causes in Colorado Springs, Colo., his family said. He was 97.
The Navy veteran said it wasn’t until 2001, during a reunion of Pearl Harbor survivors, that he discovered the identity of the U.S. service member who saved his life and the lives of at least five other sailors: Chief Petty Officer Joe George, who died in 1996.
It’s beginning feel like baseball season! The Detroit Tigers have their first full team workout scheduled for today in Lakeland, FL! And, the Tigers open-up spring training play this Saturday against the Phillies. You’ll get to hear complete coverage of that game starting at 1pm on 790 Newsradio WSGW!
In the meantime, Pat shared his opinion on what Major League Baseball should do with the Houston Astros’ 2017 championship since it’s been revealed they cheated! (Runs about 7:18)
Milk producers are trying to invent new ways to entice consumers to buy milk. Here’s one way: Attach cookies to the milk carton!
Pat, Dave, and Art talk about the feasibility of having toll roads in the state of Michigan. (Runs 6:40)
Pat, Dave, and Art talk about, “To Recline, Or Not Recline” your seat on airplanes. However, Art reminds us why he rarely disturbs fellow passengers when he reclines…oh, brother!
Wake-up Song of the Day: Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)–Green Day (1997). Lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong’s 48th birthday.
