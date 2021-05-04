More Opportunities for COVID-19 Vaccine at Delta College Throughout May
(Alpha Media file photo)
Delta College and the Bay County Health Department will be hosting drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout May.
The drive-through clinics, which will use the Pfizer vaccine after it’s recent approval for ages 12 and up, will be open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for all Michigan residents 16 years and older. No registration is required to get the vaccine, and vehicles entering through the college’s Delta Rd. entrance will be guided to the southeast parking lot on the main campus.
A parent or guardian must be present for anyone under the age of 18 receiving a shot.